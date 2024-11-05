UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

AXS stock opened at $79.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.82. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $83.19.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.