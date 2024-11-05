Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Achieves $4.13 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.88 or 0.00010032 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and approximately $115.70 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00097450 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000073 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,425,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

