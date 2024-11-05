United Advisor Group LLC Acquires 211 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

United Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 319,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $85.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

