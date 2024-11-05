United Advisor Group LLC Acquires 24,611 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,642.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,530,000 after buying an additional 1,455,731 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 194.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,141,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 754,718 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,610,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,275.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 410,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 380,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,841,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,210,000 after purchasing an additional 362,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

