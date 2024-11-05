United Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,939 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $199.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.40 and a 12 month high of $205.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

