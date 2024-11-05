United Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,376 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,755,000 after acquiring an additional 68,840 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after buying an additional 455,250 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,593,000 after buying an additional 38,532 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,877,000 after buying an additional 274,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,572.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,931,000 after acquiring an additional 289,430 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $321.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $234.81 and a 52-week high of $332.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.04.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

