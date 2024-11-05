United Advisor Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 112.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -66.85%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

