United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $132.07 and last traded at $132.82. 363,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,168,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.00.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

