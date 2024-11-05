United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
United States Cellular Price Performance
USM stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.38. 11,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,964. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.16 and a beta of 0.47.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.40 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular
About United States Cellular
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United States Cellular
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- NXP Semiconductors Nears Rock Bottom: A Buy Signal Is Expected
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- NVIDIA, Sherwin-Williams Join the Dow: What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.