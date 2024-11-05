United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.97 and last traded at $116.89, with a volume of 17434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.56.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,684. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USLM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 352.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 80,237 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter valued at $21,119,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 66,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 53,480 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 422.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 47,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 31,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

