USDB (USDB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $202.44 Million

USDB (USDB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, USDB has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. USDB has a market capitalization of $202.44 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,704.73 or 0.99822962 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,365.45 or 0.99337086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDB’s total supply is 203,483,196 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 203,477,397.54030368. The last known price of USDB is 0.99806177 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $5,088,110.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

