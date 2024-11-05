USDD (USDD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. USDD has a total market capitalization of $763.65 million and $5.52 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 763,427,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,427,947 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a stablecoin issued by the TRON DAO Reserve, pegged to the US dollar to maintain steady value for electronic payments and to bridge the digital and traditional assets gap. The cryptocurrency’s stability and security are ensured by over-collateralization with major digital assets like BTC, USDT, and TRX, with a collateral ratio always above 120% of the circulating USDD, adjusted responsively according to market conditions. Founded by H.E. Justin Sun in 2017, TRON DAO created USDD as a tool to increase transaction scale and hedge against the price volatility of cryptocurrencies, thereby promoting its use in both blockchain and real-world economies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

