Usio (USIO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Usio to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Usio Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of USIO stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

