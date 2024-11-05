Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,022,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,508 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $32,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCSL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $21.64.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.