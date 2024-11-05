Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,649,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,528,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the first quarter valued at $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at $132,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Vizsla Silver Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

