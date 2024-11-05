Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 134,407 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,175,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,407 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $30,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.80. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

