Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up about 2.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,370. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.16 and a fifty-two week high of $267.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.