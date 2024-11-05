Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.91 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

