Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $84,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $261.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $198.71 and a 52 week high of $268.88.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

