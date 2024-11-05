Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 221.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,085,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,137,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998,773 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,922,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,360 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,514,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,914,000 after acquiring an additional 637,415 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 185.0% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,029,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,593,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,615,000 after acquiring an additional 182,144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $54.36 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.