Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 411,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 102.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 782.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $89.67. 190,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.40 and its 200-day moving average is $85.30. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.45 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.