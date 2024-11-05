Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lifted by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $236.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.92 and a fifty-two week high of $242.93. The company has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.