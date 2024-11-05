Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $523.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $398.21 and a one year high of $538.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.64. The company has a market capitalization of $474.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

