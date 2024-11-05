Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $136.11 and a one year high of $178.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.13.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.