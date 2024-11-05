Ventum Cap Mkts Predicts 98532 (KMP.TO) Q3 Earnings

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a 12-month low of C$12.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.63. The firm had revenue of C$90.78 million for the quarter.

98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.