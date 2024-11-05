Venus BUSD Price Hits $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $60.13 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02230093 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

