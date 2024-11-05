Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of ($1.78) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 625.06% and a negative return on equity of 591.84%.

NASDAQ:VRCA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. 848,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,172. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

