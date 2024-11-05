Vestor Capital LLC Takes Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.7 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.72.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 61.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.42.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

