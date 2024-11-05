Village Farms International (VFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Village Farms International to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.32 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 123,891 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $122,652.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,549,348 shares in the company, valued at $9,453,854.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 223,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $225,658.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,734,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,832,050.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 123,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $122,652.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,549,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,453,854.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,894 shares of company stock valued at $365,889. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

