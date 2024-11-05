Village Farms International (VFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Village Farms International to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.32 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%.
Village Farms International Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:VFF opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.
