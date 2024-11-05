Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Barclays

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 208.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 962.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

