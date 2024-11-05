Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Argus cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

VNT opened at $36.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Vontier has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 37.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Vontier by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

