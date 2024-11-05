W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $264.98 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.05 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

