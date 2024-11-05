W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,565,000 after purchasing an additional 582,636 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

MUB stock opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

