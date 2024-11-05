W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $481.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.26. The firm has a market cap of $211.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

