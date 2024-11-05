W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 4,961 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Comcast by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 42,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 25,419 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 39,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Comcast Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

