Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE WMT traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.02. 748,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,747,131. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,577,287 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- NXP Semiconductors Nears Rock Bottom: A Buy Signal Is Expected
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- NVIDIA, Sherwin-Williams Join the Dow: What Investors Should Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.