Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.02. 748,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,747,131. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,577,287 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

