Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/28/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $87.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Carrier Global was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

10/10/2024 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $74.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Carrier Global was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

9/6/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $73.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Carrier Global is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Carrier Global had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CARR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.40. 3,104,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.66.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,019,000. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 44.2% during the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

