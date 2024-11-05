Wells Fargo & Company Raises Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $46.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Magna International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Magna International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

MGA stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.27. The company had a trading volume of 146,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. Magna International has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $60.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Magna International’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in Magna International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 7,148,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,543,000 after purchasing an additional 395,745 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Magna International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,609,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,426,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 35.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 289,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Magna International by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 93,637 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

