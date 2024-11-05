WEMIX One Day Volume Hits $1.49 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. WEMIX has a market cap of $316.35 million and $1.49 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX launched on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 532,364,041 coins and its circulating supply is 412,771,266 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 532,342,440.84112597 with 412,748,616.59368986 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.75682517 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $1,324,115.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

