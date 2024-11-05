What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Clorox Q2 Earnings?

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Clorox in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $162.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. Clorox has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $169.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after acquiring an additional 960,094 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Clorox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 120,716 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 882,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,099,000 after purchasing an additional 184,847 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

