WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $55.00 target price on WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $72.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in WNS by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 591,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,030,000 after buying an additional 270,117 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 11.9% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,322,000 after purchasing an additional 188,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WNS by 478.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 127,960 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in WNS by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,170,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,141,000 after purchasing an additional 127,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WNS by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,913 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

