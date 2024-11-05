Wolfspeed (WOLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Wolfspeed to post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Wolfspeed has set its Q1 2025 guidance at -1.090–0.900 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $(1.09)-$(0.90) EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. On average, analysts expect Wolfspeed to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,561. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.46. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WOLF. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Wolfspeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

