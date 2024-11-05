Wolfspeed (WOLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Wolfspeed to post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Wolfspeed has set its Q1 2025 guidance at -1.090–0.900 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $(1.09)-$(0.90) EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.11 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. On average, analysts expect Wolfspeed to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wolfspeed Price Performance
Shares of Wolfspeed stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,561. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.46. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wolfspeed
About Wolfspeed
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wolfspeed
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- NXP Semiconductors Nears Rock Bottom: A Buy Signal Is Expected
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- NVIDIA, Sherwin-Williams Join the Dow: What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.