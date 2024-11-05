World Equity Group Inc. Buys 197 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

World Equity Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $531,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

IWD stock opened at $187.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.63 and a fifty-two week high of $193.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.00. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

