World Equity Group Inc. Buys 576 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:GCOW opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

