World Equity Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Down 1.0 %

ALL opened at $182.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.41. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $198.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.75.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

