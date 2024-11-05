World Equity Group Inc. Increases Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,892,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,024,000 after buying an additional 1,311,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,913,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,467,000 after buying an additional 883,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $24,364,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,210,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,288,000 after purchasing an additional 670,052 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGUS opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $32.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

