World Equity Group Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC)

World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000.

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12.

About First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF

The First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF (AFMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US mid-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFMC was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

