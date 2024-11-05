World Equity Group Inc. Sells 12,285 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

World Equity Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,285 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,363.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 120.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TNA opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

