World Equity Group Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 10.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2,197.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 185,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Aegis raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

