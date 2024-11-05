World Mobile Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.09 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $101.96 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00033557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000072 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 625,971,790 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

